We asked The Star readers on Twitter whether they would change how they voted, if they could go back in time.

One reader said: “No - what kind of democracy would we be going back on the biggest vote this country has ever had.”

We asked The Star readers whether they would change how they voted in the EU referendum, six years after they headed to the polls. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

In total, 294 respondents took part in the poll: 10.5 per cent said that they voted Leave but would change how they voted.

Of those that voted Remain originally, 6.1 per cent of respondents said they would change their vote.

That means that 16.6 per cent of those surveyed would change how they voted in the EU referendum.

But those who stuck to their original choices were in the majority, with 53.4 per cent of the respondents saying they would still vote Remain, and 29.9 per cent of respondents saying they would still vote Leave.