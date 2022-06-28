Brexit: 16.6% of people in Sheffield would change how they voted in the EU referendum according to poll

Last week marked six years since the EU referendum held on June 23, 2016, that led to the UK’s exit from the European Union.

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:03 pm

We asked The Star readers on Twitter whether they would change how they voted, if they could go back in time.

One reader said: “No - what kind of democracy would we be going back on the biggest vote this country has ever had.”

South Yorkshire to miss out on £103 million a year because of Brexit

We asked The Star readers whether they would change how they voted in the EU referendum, six years after they headed to the polls. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

In total, 294 respondents took part in the poll: 10.5 per cent said that they voted Leave but would change how they voted.

Of those that voted Remain originally, 6.1 per cent of respondents said they would change their vote.

That means that 16.6 per cent of those surveyed would change how they voted in the EU referendum.

But those who stuck to their original choices were in the majority, with 53.4 per cent of the respondents saying they would still vote Remain, and 29.9 per cent of respondents saying they would still vote Leave.

Here's how The Star readers responded when asked whether they would change how they voted in the 'Brexit' referendum.
