Appearing on BBC show Politics Live today (July 6) as ministers continued to resign, Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates admitted Boris Johnson was “hanging by a thread”.

Referring to the decision yesterday of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid to resign, Ms Cates said that if they had not been replaced by credible colleagues the Prime Minister would have had to resign.

She added: “But as you see these resignations are happening all the time, I do accept that it doesn’t look good.

Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Miriam Cates, is standing behind beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“But I think we should be asking some bigger questions about democracy, about whether it’s right to get rid of somebody with such a strong mandate, with such a huge mandate from the electorate just two-and-a-half years ago.”

She also claimed that people knew what type of person Johnson was when they voted for him.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield said: “It’s clear that the Government is now collapsing, with more resignations each hour.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield says it's time for the Tories to go

“Those who have finally decided they can no longer prop up a disgraceful and incompetent Prime Minister have been complicit in his contempt for the British people.

“They have stood by him for months as he’s lied to the country and let us down, time and time again. Boris Johnson must resign, but a change of leader’s not enough.

“The need for a Labour Government focused on cutting the cost of living and delivering change couldn’t be greater.”

Reprinting Labour leader Keir Starmer’s calls for Boris Johnson to go and a change of Government, Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said on his Facebook page: “Too little too late for a Government swallowed up by sleaze, scandal and incompetence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced a flurry of resignations from his Government following the departure of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid

“We’ll give them all the boot at the next General Election.”

Sheffield-born Tory MP Dehenna Davison, who represents Bishops Auckland, restated her lack of confidence in Johnson and is demanding another vote of no confidence for backbench MPs.

North East Derbyshire Tory MP Lee Rowley resigned as Minister for Industry.