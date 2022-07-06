New report to look at tackling racism in Sheffield – how you can get involved

Representatives from key organisations will join members of the Race Equality Commission (REC) for the free event to discuss the recommendations and their plans for tackling issues around racism in the future.

The event will provide the people of Sheffield the opportunity to learn more from the chair of the commission, Professor Kevin Hylton, about what the REC heard throughout the process and what the commission suggests needs to change.

There will also be a chance for city organisations to explain what they are going to do off the back of the report and how they plan to commit to becoming an anti-racist city.

Sheffield City Councillor Abtisam Mohamed, who has backed the upcoming Sheffield Race Equality Commission report into racial equality. Picture: Chris Etchells

Members of the public can ask questions of the commission and other organisations.

The publication of the report was delayed earlier this year to avoid restrictions on what public bodies can say in the run-up to local council elections.

The report covers 10 subject areas including austerity, Black Lives Matter and Covid 19, communities, consultation and co-production and workforce diversity and leadership.

The launch of the Race Equality Commission report into racial equality in Sheffield will take place at the city centre Millennium Gallery on July 14

City councillor Abtisam Mohamed has said previously that the idea of the commission, set up in 2020, was “to shine a light on the areas our city can improve when it comes to race and racial inequality”.

The launch event will run from 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday, July 14 at the Millennium Gallery in the city centre. Tickets are available from Eventbrite .