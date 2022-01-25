Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said today (Tuesday) that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.

Dame Cressida told the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.

Screengrab of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick appearing before the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee where she annnounced that Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a "number of events" in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential beaches of coronavirus laws. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022.

“As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks.

“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

Is Sheffield Council chief executive Kate Josephs’ leaving party being investigated by police?

Dame Cressida declined to say which alleged parties are being investigated, nor would she put a timeline on when officers could detail their findings.

“The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved,” she said.

“We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations.”

But there will be updates at “significant points”, she added.

Dame Cressida said “several other events” that appeared to have taken place in Downing Street and Whitehall had also been assessed, but they were not thought to have reached the threshold for criminal investigation.

It is not known if it includes Sheffield Council chief executive Kate Josephs’ leaving party from her previous job with the Government.

A cross-party council committee has been established after Mrs Josephs apologised for hosting a drinks gathering in her former role as director general of the Government’s Covid Taskforce, to decide whether to take no further action, give an informal warning or if further investigation is required.

It was not immediately clear whether the opening of the police investigation will further delay the publication of a Government inquiry, which had been expected later this week.