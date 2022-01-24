Editor: A rollercoaster week for our wonderful City of Steel

An aerial view of the city centre

Sadly, we all know that the story around Sheffield City Council's CEO Kate Josephs has done nothing but create an enormous negative for the place we all love.

Nobody knows how long it will take us to move past that or what the final outcome will be but it has certainly pushed the city back. As one person described it, why is it always one step forward and two steps back in Sheffield? I'm not sure it is quite that bad but we have had better weeks and better leadership.

I haven't seen so much anger in our postbag (real and electronic) since John Lewis announced it was closing. Brexit came nowhere close! One member of our team did have a twinkle in his eye when he asked if the furore over Roy Chubby Brown had prompted a bigger backlash or even trees? Whoever would have thought the woman brought in to make things better would ever have been included in that category?

As restrictions ease, The Star reporters have been covering the hugely mixed reaction to masks disappearing. We all know how schools are struggling to cope and how our NHS is buckling but perhaps this is good news at least for the many small businesses who are on the verge of closing? Again, time will tell and all we can do is keep ourselves and our loved ones as safe as possible.

We have also reported on some awfully serious court cases this week and the heartbreak of families who should never have had to face such loss. We've had our spirits lifted by the city's role in the Jamaican bobsleigh team and many wonderful tales on volunteers making a real difference to other people's lives.

Oh, and there's been a win for Wednesday fans. Both teams could definitely do with more victories on the pitch but Owls supporters will be delighted that the stadium is now listed as a Community Asset and protected for the future. Let's hope we have some positive news within 90 minutes too this weekend.