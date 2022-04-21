Block of flats near Barnsley town centre to be transformed into short stay accommodation for “adults in need”

Permission has been granted to turn the two storey block off Queens Road into managed living accommodation, which will also have space for ten members of staff.

The 16 flats and bedsits within the building will be used to provide managed temporary housing and lifestyle support to adults in need.

Ground floor flats will be turned into to meeting rooms and offices, reducing the overall number of living units down by five.

Planning documents state: “The single storey element of the building would remain as 12 living units.

The scheme “would provide managed living accommodation for adults in need and the offices would accommodate workers to support those residents as well as providing support for adults in need in the wider community.