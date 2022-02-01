Four different representatives from the taxi trade asked the council for various increases in the price of journeys following a steep decline in drivers.

Following a two hour discussion, the authority’s licensing committee agreed hikes across journeys and to review the fares every year around January. It is the first time the fares have increased since 2016.

Sheffield Council has agreed to increase black cab fares ahead of its Clean Air Zone to help the trade which says it is struggling to cope with costs and competition.

Councillor Karen McGowan, chair of the licensing committee, said: “You do offer value for money and thank you for that. I hope members of the public appreciate the service you offer.

"My experience is you do offer value for money and the service you provide for wheelchair access is very much appreciated. I hope this fare increase helps you to continue the good work you’re all doing.”

The fares will increase from March 1 but council officers said they need to check everything before sharing the exact increases and it would need to go back to review if there were objections.

Ibrar Hussain, who has been a taxi driver for 34 years and is a former councillor, said drivers were leaving as a result of increasing costs.

Why are taxi fares increasing?

Black cab drivers asked for the increase to help them cope with increasing costs and competition.

Ibrar Hussain, who has been a cab driver for 34 years and is a former councillor, said the last time fares were increased was August 2016.

He said costs such as fuel and road tax had shot up and with the cost of upgrading vehicles to be compliant with the Sheffield Clean Air Zone, which is due to be implemented this year, drivers were leaving.

Mr Hussain said: “The costs are so high for me to stay in a Hackney carriage and provide a quality of service.

“We have gone from 857 cabs down to now 600 and the trend is downhill and that will continue with the [Clean Air Zone] coming in as well. I think we could end up with only 200 cabs.”

Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone is due to be implemented later this year.