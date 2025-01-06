Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bin collections in Sheffield have been delayed due to the snow and ice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Veolia, which is responsible for rubbish and recycling collections in Sheffield, and Sheffield City Council have issued advice to residents about when to put their bins out amid the disruption.

They said that anyone whose bin was due to be collected today, Monday, January 6, or is due for collection tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, should put their bin out and leave it out if safe to do so until it has been emptied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snow and ice is disrupting bin collections in Sheffield | National World

In a statement, they added: “Our crews will resume normal collections as soon as possible.

“We will continue to monitor the condition of the roads and footpaths, and will empty all remaining bins as soon as possible, when safe to do so.”

Bins due for collection on Tuesday, January 7, should be placed out as normal, before 7am, the statement added.

Residents have been asked to help Veolia clear the backlog quickly by keeping bin lids fully closed to prevent snow or water getting in; ensuring the area around the bin is free from snow and ice, where possible; and checking their bin lid is not frozen shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delays have been caused by the snow and ice creating what Veolia called ‘difficult conditions’ on the city’s roads and footpaths.

With more snow forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, and temperatures set to drop as low as -2C each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there is a good chance disruption to the service could continue throughout the week.

Veolia has advised people to check its website and follow @Recycle4Shef on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates.

For the latest on disruptions caused by snow and ice in Sheffield today, visit The Star’s live blog.