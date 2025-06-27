Boxes of data relating to the Miners’ Strike and South Yorkshire’s ‘Battle of Orgreave’ have been destroyed ahead of an inquiry into police violence.

Northumbria Police has confirmed it binned two boxes containing records in April 2024 relating to the year-long strike that rocked the nation more than 40 years ago.

The 1984 Battle of Orgreave is one of the best-known flashpoints of the miners' strike.

The loss of potentially crucial data comes ahead of an inquiry into the ‘Battle of Orgreave’, a violent confrontation between demonstrators and a huge number of police officers outside a coking plant in Orgreave in June 1984.

Many miners were beaten, injured and arrested during the clash as hundreds of officers wielding batons attacked strikers.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm two boxes containing data in relation to the Miners’ Strike were disposed of in April 2024 following a formal review, retain or disposal process in line with force policy and the Data Protection Act 2018."

The inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave was pledged by Labour in their manifesto ahead of the 2024 election.

Labour's Ian Lavery, MP for Blyth and Ashington, called the destruction as "absolutely alarming.”

"Is this the systematic attempt to obscure justice? I'm not sure if anyone is prepared to ask that question," the former MP told the House of Commons on June 26 while calling for an urgent debate. "Justice cannot be served if the evidence is systematically and deliberately destroyed."

In response, Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House of Commons, said she would continue to raise the issues with government ministers, saying: "I would join him in saying to people anyone involved that they must retain the records and they must come forward, as they would be expected to do when those questions are asked, with every bit of information they have got on what happened."

The Battle of Orgreave – the bloodiest day of the strike – saw miners and hundreds of officers from South Yorkshire Police and other forces clashing at a British Steel coking plant near Rotherham, South Yorkshire .

Officers on the day carried riot shields and batons, and were pictured bearing down on strikers on horseback. Protestors were pictured afterwards covered in blood.

It was followed by the attempted prosecution of miners for rioting.

A report in 2015 by the police watchdog, the IOPC , said there was “evidence of excessive violence by police officers, a false narrative from police exaggerating violence by miners, perjury by officers giving evidence to prosecute the arrested men, and an apparent cover-up of that perjury by senior officers”.

The Orgreave Truth & Justice Campaign group has been calling for a public inquiry for decades.