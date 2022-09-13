Barnsley’s second levelling up bid worth £26m submitted

Barnsley lost out in the first funding round last October – and was the only place in South Yorkshire not to be awarded any cash for its two bids.

Two bids were submitted for the borough – £19.5m for new enterprise and events spaces at Elsecar Heritage Centre, and £19.7m for new facilities for the town centre.

The two schemes - called ‘Barnsley Futures’ and ‘Elsecar Forging Ahead' - will cost around £747,000 to develop, which the council will fund through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

However, the council has now submitted two bids, worth £26m, in the second round of funding.

The bids will be assessed by the Government, and an announcement is expected by November.

A report to cabinet states that risk is involved with submitting the bid – as thee projects must be completed by March 2025.

The “aggressive timescale” of the project means that there is a “bigger risk around the council being unable to accept funding awarded through Levelling Up in relation to an inability to meet the project deliverability test,” the report states.