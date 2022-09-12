Dolly’s Desserts and Urban Burger to open new branches in Barnsley

Dolly’s Desserts is to open a second town centre outlet adjacent to the new Cineworld, which opens later this month.The business now has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, and is set to open its new two storey branch in response to huge demand.Fronting The Glass Works public square, their brand outlet will be in addition to their kiosk in Market Kitchen.

Urban Burger – who run a series of popular restaurants in Rotherham, Doncaster and Halifax, and Hidden Pretty Gifts – a boutique gift shop, will join them in neighbouring units.

A dessert vendor that’s taken social media by storm, a South Yorkshire-based burger chain and a specialist gift shop are the latest businesses to move into The Glass Works in Barnsley – creating 37 jobs.

Janine Davies, owner of Dolly’s Desserts, said her new venue will create at least 10 new jobs and they’ll soon be looking to recruit bakers and front-of-house staff.

“We have chosen to continue our expansion at home in Barnsley, as we feel The Glass Works development is the perfect fit for our brand and how we want to portray our business moving forwards,” said Janine, who runs Dolly’s Desserts with her daughter Charlie.

“It’s a fresh and exciting environment that is already attracting both young and old people back into the town centre.

“The opportunities the new unit will bring are huge.

“We have designed a space that will not only be vibrant and aesthetically pleasing, mirroring our social media presence for the best customer experience but will provide the production spaces we need to bake our goods on site giving us the opportunity to sell online, supply our own outlets and possibly supply other local business.”

Mehmet Kent, who runs Urban Burger, and will create 25 jobs in Barnsley, added: “Barnsley will be our fifth store and it’s a big honour for us to be a part of The Glass Works development.

“As a local company, it’s great to have this opportunity and we’re excited to share our venue’s experience with locals.”

Daniella Moden from Hidden Pretty Gifts, said: “It’s great that The Glass Works is providing a complementary mix of national brands and bespoke independents – it creates a rich shopping experience and something for everyone.

"This will be our second store and will create two new jobs. Our first store has been trading in Wakefield for eight years and we’re looking forward to bringing our exclusive, stylish gifts to Barnsley.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture: “We’re delighted to welcome all three independent businesses to their new homes in The Glass Works.

“Barnsley is quickly becoming a regional hotspot for launching and growing a business. There’s lots of free expert business support available for independent businesses, whether that’s to help scale up or to tap into niche sectors and digital marketplaces.