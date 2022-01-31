Barnsley’s mental health strategy to be reviewed

The strategy, drawn up in 2021, sets out the causes of poor mental health in the borough, and what Barnsley Council in partnership with health services will do to “achieve its ambition of being a mentally healthy community.”

In order to improve the mental health of Barnsley residents, and “reduce the risk of those mental disorders that are associated with social inequalities”, the strategy aims to strengthen mental health support for businesses, and establish “effective hospital discharge arrangements” for people with mental health conditions.

The strategy prioritises children and young people’s emotionalwellbeing and mental health, and will intervene earlier to address mental health issues in schools and colleges.

A strategy aimed at improving mental health support across Barnsley will be reviewed by councillors this week.

It also highlights perinatal mental illnesses, which affects up to 20 per cent of new and expectant mums.

Over the next two years, community perinatal mental health services will be extended from pre-conception to 24 months after birth, and the the birth trauma service will cover all forms of loss.

Mental health emergencies will also be treated with the “same urgency” as a physical health emergency, and those who have experienced a mental health crisis will be offered support in a “timely manner”.