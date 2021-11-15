Barnsley’s Christmas light switch on to take place over three days to minimise Covid

The event will kick off on Thursday November 25 at the Town Hall with a light show and Christmas light switch-on.

The finale will culminate on Saturday November 27 with the arrival of Storm, a 10-metre-high winter sea goddess who will be visiting Barnsley for her first ever appearance in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley's Christmas lights will be switched on on Thursday November 25

As part of the celebrations, there will also be a puppet show, mobile cinema tricycles, a brass band playing Hacienda classics, singers and musicians performing festive favourites , and dance performances.

A Barnsley Council spokesperson said: “As a borough we are still dealing with the challenges and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore we have taken this into consideration when designing the Bright Nights event.

“We have developed a programme of activity that provides flexibility, giving people the choice to visit over the three nights at various times, with the majority of the installations available to view outdoors alongside night specific key attractions, replacing the recognised single night fireworks display.

“We are aware of the pressures faced by our valued colleagues at the NHS and other key workers, and feel that this approach to the delivery of the event is the right way forward to ensure a safe and secure start to the festive season for all.

“We hope that people understand and support this key decision and enjoy what Barnsley Bright Nights has to offer.”