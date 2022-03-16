Persistent and repeated or aggressive begging Persistent or aggressive sales Engaging in unwanted, persistent or aggressive attempts to interact with members of the public” Using a loud hailer, microphone or other amplified equipment in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. (Excluding approved events or announcements) Using a skateboard, bicycle, scooter, or any other wheeled conveyance in a way which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress or damage to property or street furniture. Urinating or defecating in public Polluting or otherwise interfering with the water features. Climbing on or otherwise interfering with statues, outdoor artwork or other such structures, either permanent or temporary Using a car, van or any other mechanically propelled vehicle in the restricted area in a way which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Continuing to consume alcohol when required to stop doing so by any authorised officer.