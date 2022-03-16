Barnsley town centre order to crackdown on anti-social behaviour to be renewed
An order which has been in place to crack down on anti-social behaviour for the last three years is set to be renewed.
A three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was first introduced in the town centre in 2016, and was renewed in 2019.
It is set to expired on March 31, and Barnsley Council’s cabinet has proposed to extend it for another three years.
In 2019 the existing order was updated and approved, incorporating some different conditions and a boundary change to focus purely on the town centre.
The order gives the council the authority to hand out fines of up to £1,000 for breaching the conditions, which includes:
Persistent and repeated or aggressive begging Persistent or aggressive sales Engaging in unwanted, persistent or aggressive attempts to interact with members of the public” Using a loud hailer, microphone or other amplified equipment in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. (Excluding approved events or announcements) Using a skateboard, bicycle, scooter, or any other wheeled conveyance in a way which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress or damage to property or street furniture. Urinating or defecating in public Polluting or otherwise interfering with the water features. Climbing on or otherwise interfering with statues, outdoor artwork or other such structures, either permanent or temporary Using a car, van or any other mechanically propelled vehicle in the restricted area in a way which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Continuing to consume alcohol when required to stop doing so by any authorised officer.
BMBC’s cabinet will discuss the plans during their next meeting on March 23.