Barnsley takeaway plans refused due to ” high levels of obesity” in area

Applicants hoped to transform unit three at the former Foulstone School Site on Nanny Marr Road into a hot food takeaway, joining Tesco and a soon to open bakery at the site.

A decision notice from BMBC states that the proposed change of use would “introduce a hot food takeaway in an area where there is already a high concentration of this use, high levels of obesity and proximity to community uses, contrary to the councils health and wellbeing agenda”.

Applicants hoped to transform unit three at the former Foulstone School Site on Nanny Marr Road into a hot food takeaway, joining Tesco and a soon to open bakery at the site.

A report by planning officers states that 10 letters were received from residents in response to the application, raising issues around noise, unsociable hours, increased traffic, litter, loss of value to nearby properties and vermin.

Residents also objected on the grounds of a “large number of takeaways in the village” already. The report adds that Barnsley has “exceptionally high rates of adult obesity”, adding that nine percent of reception age children in Darfield are obese or severely obese.

It adds that Darfield has the highest rate of childhood obesity and severe obesity in the borough, with 24 per cent of year six children falling into this category.

“There are already a high number of hot food takeaways in thisarea of Darfield, all within a short walking distance of the proposed site,” adds the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adding an additional takeaway in this location does not diversify the local food offer and is contrary to NPPF policy which states ‘planning decisions should aim to achieve healthy, inclusive and safe places which enable and support healthy lifestyles’.”

The site is also just 350m away from a primary school, library and family centre, which the report states would contravene planning advice.

“The proposed change of use would introduce a hot food takeaway in and area where there is already a high concentration of this use, high levels of obesity and proximity to community uses, contrary to the councils health and wellbeing agenda.