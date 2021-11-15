Barnsley Council has published its draft market position on social care outlines how the care market stands in Barnsley, and the future of care in the borough.

Skills for Care estimates that the staff turnover rate in adult social care in Barnsley was 40.6 per cent, which was higher than the region average of 31 per cent and higher than England at 31.9 per cent.

The market statement, set to be presented to cabinet on November 17

Care providers in the borough will be invited to help the council develop a Health and Social Care Academy that will improve recruitment and retention.

The report states that “actual spend” on Barnsley residents is lower than national averages across all age groups.

Wendy Lowder, executive director for adult social care and communities said: “It’s so important to us that when people need care and support that they have access to the best that Barnsley can provide.

“This market position statement…sets out some of the areas that are important for us to improve the provision of care and support.

“We know there are real challenges trying to recruit to roles across the sector currently, and we want to work with provides to find ways to solve these problems.”

The market statement, set to be presented to cabinet on November 17, adds that the adult social care budget for 2021/22 has been increased “to take account of expected increased cost pressures, on the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, arising from demographic changes and care provider fee increases due to national living wage and other inflationary pressures.”

The budget increase has been partly funded from the 1.5 per cent council tax social care precept and additional Better Care Fund monies.