The first tranche of funding was announced yesterday (October 27) during the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget and spending review.

Barnsley is the only place in South Yorkshire that was unsuccessful in its bid for the cash – Doncaster was awarded £18m, Rotherham almost £40m and Sheffield £37m.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said the government "will not recognise the deprivation that has occurred in areas like Barnsley."

Two bids were submitted for the borough – £19.5m for new enterprise and events spaces at Elsecar Heritage Centre, and £19.7m for new facilities for the town centre.

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, said he is “angry” that Ministers “ignored all Barnsley’s funding bids”.

Mr Healey added: It’s part of a pattern we’ve seen with Tory Government freezing out areas like ours and rewarding more affluent areas with money in the South.

“The Budget is bitterly disappointing for working people, with the Chancellor sticking to his rise in national insurance tax and his removal of the £20 weekly uplift in Universal Credit.

“This piles on extra pressure when everyone is struggling with the rising costs of living. The Government could help but is letting people down.”

“Once again, in an area that has been hardest hit by cuts and the impact of Covid-19, it is disappointing that we have been overlooked for vital funding.

“We continue to try to provide essential public services and develop Barnsley as a great place to live, work and invest, all the time while trying to get a fair deal.

“These decisions highlight further that the government will not recognise the deprivation that has occurred in areas like Barnsley through lack of proper investment and the challenges we now face.

“Our new town centre project, and strategy for improvements to our smaller principal towns and local centres, is a testament to the hard work and commitment by the council and our communities to see Barnsley thrive as a place of possibilities.

“However, against this, our vision and aspirations are not supported by fair and well-planned investment to help our economy recover.

“It’s another blow – but we will keep driving forward our plans and will do all we can to support our residents and businesses. It is hard to take, and it feels like the people of Barnsley are being snubbed by the government yet again.

“I’m aware that some of our neighbours in other authorities have successfully secured funding for some key projects.