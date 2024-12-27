Barnsley set to see new council ward boundaries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of changes to ward boundaries in Barnsley are set to come into effect once approved by Parliament.

In a bid to even out voter numbers in Barnsley, the Boundary Commission proposed a number of changes to ward boundaries across the borough, and final plans have now been drawn up.

The final proposal maintains the total number of councillors at 63, with 21 three-councillor wards, just as in the current arrangements.

The recommendations reflect extensive public input, with 365 people and organisations providing feedback during the consultation period.

In response to the feedback, the Commission made several changes to its proposals. The proposed names for Dearne North and Dearne South wards have been revised to retain the existing names, as they are well-recognised locally and any changes could cause confusion. The proposed name for Athersley ward has also been updated to Athersley and New Lodge, to better reflect the local community.

In the Dodworth, Rockingham, and Worsbrough areas, the commission made minor adjustments to the initial proposals, incorporating the council’s suggestions for ward boundaries.

Councillor Robert Frost, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesperson for core services, expressed satisfaction with the commission’s decision, stating, “We’re pleased that the Local Government Boundary Commission has agreed with our proposals, making only minor amendments.

“We believe these new boundary arrangements will allow us to best serve our communities effectively and fairly. We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation and shared their views on the new wards and boundaries.”

Once Parliament formally approves the changes, the new ward boundaries will be implemented in time for the 2026 elections.