Households across the country in band A-D properties will receive an automatic rebate of £150 to help them with rising energy costs from the government, via their local council.

For those with Direct Debits set up to pay their council tax, the money will be deposited in their account.

But residents who pay their council tax through other means such as cash or cheque may face a delay and an application process.

In Barnsley, the council estimates that they do not have the direct debit details of 38,380 households, which makes up 34 per cent of all households in the borough.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Chair of the Local Government Associations’s Resources Board warned that it could take longer for households without a Direct Debit to receive their rebate.

Councillor Davies said: “This year will be tougher than most, particularly for those on lower incomes, so it is good that the Government is stepping in to provide financial support to help ease these pressures.

“You can still get the money if you don’t have a direct debit set up, but it could take longer as your council will have to contact you and then you’ll have to make a claim.

“Councils will also now be looking to set up their local schemes to offer discretionary help to households who are not eligible under the terms of the rebate scheme, but who are struggling to meet the costs of rising energy bills.”

Barnsley Council bosses say they have encouraged residents to set up a Direct Debit through press releases and social media, and will include a leaflet about the scheme in council tax bills.

They say details of the process of claiming the rebate will be released in the coming weeks, and the authority will ensure that everyone who is eligible is made aware through as many channels as possible so they do not lose out on their entitlement.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for Core Services, said: “As we see the rising cost of energy prices and, more generally, the surging cost of living, the announcement from the Government last week to offer all eligible households a council tax rebate has been welcomed with open arms.

“As the local authority administering the payments, our priority now is to make the payments to all eligible households as quickly as we can.