Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in February 2022 that council tax payers who live in a band A to D property will receive a one-off payment of £150 to support households with rising energy costs.

More than 45 per cent of Barnsley’s estimated 227,000 residents live in Band A to D properties, making them eligible to claim the one-off rebate.

BMBC say they will use council tax billing information to identify all households across the borough who qualify, and will begin making the payments in April 2022.

Households who pay their council tax through a direct debit will receive the payment ‘promptly and directly’ into their bank account.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “As we see the rising cost of energy prices and, more generally, the surging cost of living, the announcement from the Government last week to offer all eligible households a council tax rebate has been welcomed with open arms.

“As the local authority administering the payments, our priority now is to make the payments to all eligible households as quickly as we can. So, we would really urge as many households as possible to spend five minutes setting up a Direct Debit to make their council tax payments so we can get the payments to them and avoid residents needing to apply for their payment.”