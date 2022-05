Labour lost three seats during the course of the night, and they now have 46 seats on the council, retaining control.

The Conservative Party gained one seat, bringing them to four seats overall.

Votes are counted in the Barnsley Council local election 2022 at the Metrodome.

Labour now holds 46 seats, Independents hold three and Barnsley Independent Group hold one seat.

This is how each ward voted.

CENTRAL

CHAD BRONSON – Conservative – 282

STEVE BULLCOCK – Barnsley Independent Group – 476

JANINE MOYES – Labour – 956

CATHERINE ROGERSON – Liberal Democrat – 145

LABOUR HOLD

WORSBROUGH

SARAH CALVERT – Liberal Democrats 133

GILL CARR – Barnsley Independent Group 731

JOHN CLARKE – Labour 913

ANDREW MILLNER – Conservative 229

LABOUR HOLD

CUDWORTH

MARK BROOK – Conservative – 228

TONY DEVOY – Yorkshire Party – 328

JOE HAYWARD – Labour – 1,192

ELIZABETH WATERS – Liberal Democrats – 89

LABOUR HOLD

DEARNE SOUTH

JANINE BOWLER – Labour – 1,307

DONNA CUTTS – Conservative – 243

LINDA FIELDING – Liberal Democrats – 62

DAVID JARVIS – Social Democratic Party – 115

JANUS POLENCEUSZ – English Democrats – 101

LABOUR HOLD

NORTH EAST

RAYMOND ARCHER – Barnsley Independent Group – 639

SAM CHRISTMAS – Liberal Democrats – 93

ASHLEY PEACE – Labour – 1,249

SAMUEL WILKINSON – Conservative – 323

LABOUR HOLD

DODWORTH

WILL FIELDING – Liberal Democrats – 1,315

AMANDA GRIFFIN – Freedom Alliance – 101

KIRK HARPER – Conservative – 518

NEIL WRIGHT – Labour – 944

LIB DEM GAIN

ROYSTON

NEIL FISHER – Independent – 246

JONATHAN HOOD – Liberal Democrats – 53

MACAULAY LARKIN – Conservative – 167

DAVE WEBSTER – Labour -534

LABOUR HOLD

DARFIELD

BEN HARRISON – Conservative – 406

SIMON HULME – Liberal Democrats – 121

PAULINE MARKHAM – Labour -1,234

SCOTT MCKENZIE – Social Democratic Party -208

LABOUR HOLD

DEARNE NORTH

SUE BELLAMY – Labour – 1,117

BRIAN EVANS – Liberal Democrats – 71

ROSEMARY JACKSON – Conservative – 195

SAVANNAH JARVIS – Social Democratic Party – 39

MAXINE SPENCER – English Democrats – 128

LABOUR HOLD

MONK BRETTON

KENNETH RICHARDSON – Labour – 1,070

SUE ROSE – Liberal Democrats – 123

RACHEL STEWART – Independent – 660

ALEXANDER WILKINSON – Conservative – 257

LABOUR HOLD

ST. HELEN’S

GEORGE HILL – Conservative – 229

DAVE LEECH – Labour – 1,064

MATTHEW NICHOLSON – Liberal Democrats – 148

LABOUR HOLD

KINGSTONE

KATH MITCHELL – Labour – 648

LIAM STARSONG – Northern Independence Party – 65

STEVE VAJDA – Social Democratic Party – 32

PHILIP WRIGHT – Liberal Democrats – 80

JUDY BARNSLEY – Freedom Alliance – 38

MICHAEL DAVIES – Conservative – 153

PETER GILES – Green Party – 121

LIAM HARDCASTLE – Barnsley Independent Group – 535

LABOUR HOLD

PENISTONE WEST

JAMES BANGERT – Labour – 518

ROY GARRATT – Conservative – 668

HANNAH KITCHING – Liberal Democrats – 2,207

RICHARD TROTMAN – Green Party – 207

DAVID WOOD – Independent – 296

LIB DEM HOLD

WOMBWELL ROBERT FROST – Labour – 1,362

BEE LOKKIT-WAN – Conservative – 289

PAUL NUGENT – Liberal Democrats – 228

JON SEYMOUR – Social Democratic Party – 94

AMY STEWART – Freedom Alliance – 102

LABOUR HOLD

STAIRFOOT

GAVIN FROST – Barnsley Independent Group – 756

ELIZABETH HILL – Conservative – 285

JAMES KITCHING – Liberal Democrats – 106

IAN SHIRT – Labour – 906

LABOUR HOLD

ROCKINGHAM JAMES ANDREWS – Labour – 1,067

KAREN FLETCHER – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 228

SUSAN WATERS – Liberal Democrats – 222

DAVID WHITE – Conservative – 1,109

CONSERVATIVE GAIN

DARTON WEST

KEVIN BENNETT – Liberal Democrats – 211

TOM HEYES – Green Party – 749

SHARON HOWARD – Labour – 975

JOHN MILLER – Conservative – 493

JONATHAN TILT – Freedom Alliance – 65

LABOUR HOLD

OLD TOWN

JOHN CARR – Conservative – 450

GILLIAN NIXON – Green Party – 347

CLIVE PICKERING – Labour – 1,147

PATRICK SMITH – Liberal Democrats – 144

CHARLOTTE SYKES – Freedom Alliance – 145

LABOUR HOLD

DARTON EAST

DICKIE DENTON – Liberal Democrats – 1,530

LEE OGDEN – Conservative – 288

TERESA WILCOCKSON – Labour – 888

LIB DEM GAIN

PENISTONE EAST

ROBERT BARNARD – Conservative – 1,643

JILL HAYLER – Labour 1,271

REBECCA TROTMAN – Green Party – 401

ANDY WATERS – Liberal Democrats – 507

CONSERVATIVE HOLD

HOYLAND MILTON ROBIN FRANKLIN – Labour – 1,212

GLENN LAWRENCE – Liberal Democrats – 162

CASSIE NORTHWOOD – Conservative – 617

DANIEL SIMPSON – Independent – 398

ANGELA WALLER – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 119