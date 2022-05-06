Local elections 2022: LIVE as Sheffield and Barnsley local council election results are revealed - with South Yorkshire Mayoral election results to follow

The local democracy reporting service brings you the latest news as ballots are counted and the results of local council elections in Sheffield and Barnsley are revealed.

By Beth Kirkbride
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:00 am
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:50 am

Sheffield and Barnsley voters headed to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 5), casting their votes for local councillors as well as deciding who they want to be the next South Yorkshire Mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In the live blog below, we’ll bring you the results for each ward, as well as comment and analysis from the key players.

Voters went to the polls yesterday to decide seats in Barnsley and Sheffield council elections, and also selected a candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Local elections 2022: LIVE as Sheffield and Barnsley local council election results are revealed - with South Yorkshire Mayoral election results to follow

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 05:01

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 05:01

CITY: Councillor Martin Phipps remains as Green councillor

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 05:00

BIRLEY: Councillor Karen McGowan remains as Labour councillor

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 04:59

MANOR CASTLE: Labour Council leader Terry Fox retains his seat with a 1,077 majority

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 04:58

DARNALL: Councillor Zahira Naz remains as Labour councillor

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 04:58

BURNGREAVE: Councillor Mark Jones remains as Labour councillor

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 04:57

BEIGHTON: Kurtis Crossland is new Lib Dem councillor

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 04:55

Sheffield starts counting votes at 2.50am following incident at polling station

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 04:55

Local elections 2022: Incident at Sheffield polling station causes delay to vote count

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldBarnsleySouth YorkshireMayor