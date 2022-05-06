Sheffield and Barnsley voters headed to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 5), casting their votes for local councillors as well as deciding who they want to be the next South Yorkshire Mayor.
In the live blog below, we’ll bring you the results for each ward, as well as comment and analysis from the key players.
Local elections 2022: LIVE as Sheffield and Barnsley local council election results are revealed - with South Yorkshire Mayoral election results to follow
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 05:01
CITY: Councillor Martin Phipps remains as Green councillor
BIRLEY: Councillor Karen McGowan remains as Labour councillor
MANOR CASTLE: Labour Council leader Terry Fox retains his seat with a 1,077 majority
DARNALL: Councillor Zahira Naz remains as Labour councillor
BURNGREAVE: Councillor Mark Jones remains as Labour councillor
BEIGHTON: Kurtis Crossland is new Lib Dem councillor
Sheffield starts counting votes at 2.50am following incident at polling station
Local elections 2022: Incident at Sheffield polling station causes delay to vote count
Page 1 of 1