Barnsley councillor pleads for parents to “know where your children are” as anti-social gate scheme approved

Barnsley Council’s cabinet today agreed to apply to a magistrate for permission to put a gate on the entrance of a bus turning circle, in a bid to prevent fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

A report approved by cabinet sought consent to make an application to the Magistrates Court for an order to stop up the section of public highway on Lundhill Road, Wombwell, which forms a bus turning circle.

During today’s cabinet meeting, Councillor Sharon Howard said: “We’ve seen more and more incidents of young people causing problems and anti-social behaviour.

“It’s just a plea to parents, they’re your children. You should know where your children are on a night.

“I always knew where my children were, we always know where our grandchildren are, it is parent’s responsibility to make sure that their children behave in a proper manner.

“Know where your children are and what they’re doing, because it’s the council that has to keep picking up the bill.”

BMBC’s parks department hopes to put a gate on the turning circle, which was previously used by school bus services to transport children to the now demolished Wombwell High School.

The land is owned by the council and designated to parks services, and the cost of the application is approximately £1000.

The report states that the gate will not affect the public footpath which runs past the site.

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transportation told the meeting that anti-social behaviour is “a long standing problem”, adding: “To reduce the current level of antisocial behaviour during the hours of darkness, there is a desire to prevent vehicular access to the bus turning circle.

“The legal status of the land needs to be changed by a process called stopping up, to enable the gates to be erected.

“This is to prevent vehicular access during the hours of darkness only.