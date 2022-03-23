Anti-social behaviour crackdown in Barnsley town centre approved

A three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was first introduced in the town centre in 2016, and was renewed in 2019.

It was due to expire on March 31, and Barnsley Council’s cabinet has agreed to extend it for another three years.

In 2019 the existing order was updated and approved, incorporating some different conditions and a boundary change to focus purely on the town centre.

A “summary of conduct” in the report found instances of drug dealing taking place, “sometimes blatantly”, “users rolling and smoking ‘spliffs’, injecting themselves, smoking and passing around ‘bongs’ and homemade crack-pipes”, “intimidating and verbally abusing shop and business staff”, and “users vomiting, frothing at the mouth and hallucinating while under the influence of intoxicating substances”.

The order gives the council the authority to hand out fines of up to £1,000 for breaching the conditions, which includes:

Persistent and repeated or aggressive begging Persistent or aggressive sales Engaging in unwanted, persistent or aggressive attempts to interact with members of the public” Using a loud hailer, microphone or other amplified equipment in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. (Excluding approved events or announcements) Using a skateboard, bicycle, scooter, or any other wheeled conveyance in a way which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress or damage to property or street furniture. Urinating or defecating in public

BMBC’s cabinet discussed the plans during their meeting on March 23.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities said that BMBC hopes to create a “welcoming and safe environment” in the town centre.

Coun Platts told the meeting: “The safer neighbourhood service has carried out a review and public consultation on the existing order, to establish whether an order is still needed, and if it is, what the conditions should be.

“The consultation made it clear that an order is still required, and is welcomed.