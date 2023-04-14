Barnsley Council is set to approve a further £100,000 to ensure it has enough bins in stock over the next year.

A report adds that the price of the most commonly requested item – a black wheelie bin – has risen from £15.50 to £19.10.

Finance officers say that the most cost-effective way of funding the scheme is ‘prudential borrowing’.

New housing developments will mean a further 1,250 properties per year need a full set of bins, at an approximate cost to the council of £75,000.

The report adds that here has been an ‘overspend in each year of the programme and as a result, to fulfil the bin requirements for 23/24, additional funding of £108,000 will be required’.

“The council needs to ensure that sufficient stocks of wheeled bins and commercial waste containers are maintained to meet growing demands,” it adds.