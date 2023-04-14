News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley Council to spend £100,000 on new bins

Barnsley Council is set to approve a further £100,000 to ensure it has enough bins in stock over the next year.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

A report adds that the price of the most commonly requested item – a black wheelie bin – has risen from £15.50 to £19.10.

Finance officers say that the most cost-effective way of funding the scheme is ‘prudential borrowing’.

New housing developments will mean a further 1,250 properties per year need a full set of bins, at an approximate cost to the council of £75,000.

The report adds that here has been an ‘overspend in each year of the programme and as a result, to fulfil the bin requirements for 23/24, additional funding of £108,000 will be required’.

“The council needs to ensure that sufficient stocks of wheeled bins and commercial waste containers are maintained to meet growing demands,” it adds.

“Due to increasing market costs linked to plastic and steel prices, meeting these demands is forecast to result in an overspend.”

