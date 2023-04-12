News you can trust since 1887
Collapsed mineshaft suspected of causing sinkhole on Barnsley housing estate

A council candidate has slammed the “appalling response” from Barnsley Council after a sinkhole widened on a housing estate – weeks after he says it was first reported.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST

The six-foot deep sinkhole opened up on the Cloughs estate in Hoyland around ten weeks ago, according to residents – and a covering was placed over it.

Brian Gregory, who is standing in May’s election as a candidate for Reform UK, said he would have expected a “one hour response to an issue like this”

Mr Gregory, a retired highways engineer, said the sinkhole is in an area where youngsters play, and say he was “shocked” the council’s “appalling response”.

The six-foot deep sinkhole opened up on the Cloughs estate in Hoyland around ten weeks ago, according to residentsThe six-foot deep sinkhole opened up on the Cloughs estate in Hoyland around ten weeks ago, according to residents
“It’s wholly inadequate,” he added.

Barnsley Council say the authority and the Coal Authority is investigating the sinkhole, which may be down to a collapsed mine shaft, and reassured the public that the area is ‘currently secure’.

Paul Castle, Service Director for Environment and Transport at BMBC said: “We inspected a hole on Shaftesbury Drive in Hoyland, following a report, and installed temporary works to make the area safer.

“The hole has since increased in size and our partners are working collaboratively to investigate the issue.

Brian Gregory, who is standing in May’s election as a candidate for Reform UK, said he would have expected a “one hour response to an issue like this”Brian Gregory, who is standing in May’s election as a candidate for Reform UK, said he would have expected a “one hour response to an issue like this”
“The Coal Authority is currently investigating it as a suspected mine shaft collapse. They will need to carry out further ground investigations to confirm if historical coal mining is the cause of this ground collapse.

“We can reassure residents that the site is currently secure and we urge people not to enter the fenced area around the collapse as the ground could be unstable and potentially dangerous.”

