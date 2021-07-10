Barnsley Council hopes to launch new campaign aimed at ending online abuse

The campaign, which is entitled “no place for hate,” aims to raise awareness of online abuse on social media, and to strengthen the council’s zero-tolerance approach.

A report to be considered by the council’s ruling cabinet on July 14, states that there has been a rise in ” intimidation, defamation, disinformation and hatespeech” on the council’s social media pages.

“Since the start of February 2021, we’ve made over 160 interventions, including asking people to amend or remove their comments or removing people’s access to our accounts,” the report adds.

Barnsley Council hopes to launch a campaign which seeks to end online abuse. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

“Unfortunately, our staff and elected members are subjected to online abuse.

“What might just be seen as just a comment or someone showing their frustrations, is still directed at someone who just doing their role and spreading misinformation and disinformation.”