Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, will not be stand in the May 2023 local elections.

Coun Platts was first elected in 2007 and will have served as a councillor representing the St Helens ward for 15 years.

Coun Platts said it had been a “privilege” to represent the people of the St Helens ward, and thanked residents for their support.

“The most rewarding part of being a councillor has been supporting people in my ward and sorting out issues and problems that they may have struggled to deal with.

“I have enjoyed supporting people across the borough as cabinet spokesperson for Adults and Communities and my current role as spokesperson for Place Health and Adult Social Care.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said:“Jenny has been an outstanding councillor in Barnsley for many years. Her dedication to the borough and St Helens, in particular, has been an example to all Members.

“As Spokesperson for Adults and Communities and now Place Health and Adult Social Care she has done a wonderful job for the older people in Barnsley and those most vulnerable and in need.