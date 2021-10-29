Barnsley masterplan for 2,000 homes, new railway station and school extension to be given green light by cabinet

The homes would be built on sites between Fish Dam Lane and Carlton Road, and Shaw Lane.

It would see around 2,000 new homes, 210 more spaces at Carlton Primary School, a new shop, and a potential new railway station.

If the plans are approved at cabinet on November 3, the masterplan will be presented to full council for final approval on November 25.

The Carlton Masterplan site, which will see up to 2,000 new homes built in the area.

A six-week public consultation, held in June and July, received 142 responses.

Residents outlined concerns such as the impact of the development on a small community, and lack of gp and school places, and objected to “too many” houses, loss of green space and worsening traffic congestion.

As part of the plans, a new railway station could be built, connecting Wakefield and Barnsley, which is “being developed by BMBC separately”.

A report to cabinet states that the council has amended the plans as a result of residents’ concerns, by reducing the number of houses, relocating the potential new railway station, community garden and green space, and removing an access road south of Premier Foods to reduce the impact on Wharncliffe Woodmoor.

The report adds that 105 extra places at Carlton Primary Academy would be required to facilitate the additional housing from the site, at a cost of £2.4m, which is expected to be met by developers.