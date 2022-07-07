Barnsley Conservative Federation deputy chair says members and supporters “saddened” at Boris Johnson’s announcement he will step down as Prime Minister

Number 10 announced the PM's intention to stand down just after 9am this morning (June 7), following a record number of resignations in the last 24 hours - including newly appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan.

Boris Johnson says he wishes to remain in post until autumn, with the Conservative party selecting a new leader over the summer, but is facing calls to quit sooner according to the BBC.

David Chinchen, deputy chair of Barnsley, Penistone and Stocksbridge Conservative Federation told the local democracy reporting service that “Many Conservative Party members and far more supporters will today feel saddened at the resignation of a Prime Minister who has led this country through some of the most challenging times in its recent history.”

“Boris Johnson moved the country forward to unlock the Brexit deadlock and then, despite almost losing his life to the pandemic, created the conditions to discover and deliver the vaccination programme,” added Mr Chinchen.

“His Government’s economic response saved millions of jobs. It was Boris Johnson’s government that first recognised the threat to Ukraine and peace in Europe.