Alexander Stafford will “remain in post” as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministry of Defence following following announcement that Boris Johnson is to resign

Number 10 announced the PM’s intention to stand down just after 9am this morning (June 7), following a number of resignations from his party.

Mr Stafford said in a statement on social media that he would like to hear his constituent’s views about who should be the party’s new leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Stafford said in a statement on social media that he would like to hear his constituent's views about who should be the party's new leader.

In his statement, Mr Stafford wrote: “Under Boris Johnson, a lot has been achieved: unblocking the Brexit impasse so that we could finally leave the European Union and reclaim our independence; a world-class vaccine programme under which we were the first country to get jabs into people’s arms and so end the pandemic; unprecedented COVID-19 financial support to protect people’s lives and livelihoods; and being the first country to give lethal aid to Ukraine to help them stand up against the barbaric invasion of their country.

“Now we are looking for a new leader for the party and the country, who must focus on stopping the small boats in the Channel, dealing with the cost of living, and making Rother Valley a better place to live, work, and play.

“In light of Putin’s aggression and the first land war in Europe since 1945, I shall remain in post as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministry of Defence as long as required to continue the important task.