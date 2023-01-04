Italian restaurant applies for new license after allegations of ‘opening on weekends until 7am’

A restaurant in Rotherham Town Centre has applied to operate lawfully after having its licence suspended last year.

La Orza Italian Restaurant, at two Doncaster Gate, had its licence suspended in July 2022 due to alleged “the failure of the then licence holder to pay the required annual licence fee.”

Lee Kerry, RMBC’s licensing enforcement officer, recommends that the application be refused.

His report states that the premises were allegedly being used to “hold events where considerable amounts of alcohol was being consumed” in August.

“This culminated in an incident which occurred on the 13th of August 2022 when customers who had attended the premises were involved in a fight in nearby All Saints Square during which a male received serious head injuries and was conveyed to Rotherham District General Hospital, where he received treatment,” adds the report.

“These events were being held without a licence and at this time it was unclear who was behind the organisation of the events.”

During an interview with council officers the company’s sole director allegedly “openly admitted opening on weekends until 7am”.

Mr Kery’s report adds that the director “has demonstrated a lack of cooperation and also, more worryingly, a lack of honesty.”

South Yorkshire Police has also objected to the licence being granted, stating that the force has “no confidence that the premise will run within theguidelines set out in the licensing act”.