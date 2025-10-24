Appeal lodged after Barnsley Council refuse children’s home plans

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:26 BST
An appeal has been lodged against Barnsley Council’s decision to refuse permission for a proposed children’s care home in Darfield.

The application, made on behalf of Pearl Homecare Ltd, sought to change the use of a detached house on Verona Rise from a private dwelling to a children’s home.

The council refused the plans earlier this year, citing concerns about noise and disturbance, highway safety, and the loss of a larger family home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its decision, the authority said the development would be “materially detrimental to the amenities of neighbouring dwellings” and “prejudicial to the safety and efficiency of the highway”. It also warned that the loss of larger homes was contributing to “an imbalance in the housing stock” across the borough.

The application sought to change the use of a detached house on Verona Rise from a private dwelling to a children’s homeplaceholder image
The application sought to change the use of a detached house on Verona Rise from a private dwelling to a children’s home

The applicants argued that the home would provide a “sanctuary” for children in need while maintaining the property’s residential character.

They said the house would remain largely unchanged in appearance and layout, adding that access, parking and landscaping would be retained.

The case will be considered by the Planning Inspectorate through the written representations process.

The Planning Inspectorate will now review the case and issue a decision in due course.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilDarfield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice