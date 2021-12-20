The four storey Lee Croft House on Campo Lane could change from offices into nine two-bedroomed apartments.

Formerly the Sheffield Building Society offices, the block is currently divided into shops on the ground floor with office space above.

Architects Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson say in a planning application: “The proposed scheme is to convert the existing 1960s office building into residential accommodation and to retain the existing ground floor retail units.

“The external appearance of the building will be generally maintained, with refurbishment and redecoration, including a colour palette sympathetic to the original building design

“The residential entrance is to be separated from the retail entrances to benefit fire safety and security.

“Since the proposals involve the conversion of an existing building, there are certain spatial constraints that prevent full accessibility.

“However, the proposed layout has been developed to allow as much access for all as possible and to cater for pedestrians, cyclists and car users.

“The refurbishment of the facade will benefit the local area, changing an unattractive and somewhat neglected building and bringing it up to current standards in terms of energy performance and visual amenity.”

The Cathedral Quarter in the city centre has become popular for apartments.

Other new developments nearby include Croft House student accommodation, The Chimes which is a private residential apartment block, and The Pennine Centre which is undergoing substantial refurbishment to become a mixed-use scheme.