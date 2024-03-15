Council funded weight loss programme to continue in obesity crackdown
Funded by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and delivered by Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL), the programme offers up to 12 weeks of personalised support for people who want to achieve a healthier weight.
More than three-quarters of the adult population in Barnsley areoverweight or obese, and the programme has helped
The scheme began in 2019, and the contract for the initial pilot programme is due to end on September 30 2024.
Members of BMBC’s cabinet are set to approve a further five years of funding so the scheme can continue to help residents with their health.
The service has proved effective in reducing weight, improving mood, and increasing physical activity levels of adults with a body mass index of 25 to 40.
Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “Barnsley Council is dedicated to helping people stay healthy and happy. The Adult Weight Management Programme has been a successful part of this work, and we are committed to helping our residents live more active and healthier lifestyles.”
“In addition to the individual benefits, the programme’s outcomes have broader advantages for the NHS, social care system and local communities.
“By aligning with the Healthy Barnsley 2030 goals, the initiative empowers adults to maintain healthy weights, increase physical activity levels and enhance mental wellbeing, contributing significantly to preventing health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers and complications associated with higher weight or obesity.”