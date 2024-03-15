Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funded by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and delivered by Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL), the programme offers up to 12 weeks of personalised support for people who want to achieve a healthier weight.

More than three-quarters of the adult population in Barnsley areoverweight or obese, and the programme has helped

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme began in 2019, and the contract for the initial pilot programme is due to end on September 30 2024.

A successful pilot scheme providing 12 weeks’ of support for Barnsley adults looking to lose weight is set to continue for at least another five years.

Members of BMBC’s cabinet are set to approve a further five years of funding so the scheme can continue to help residents with their health.

The service has proved effective in reducing weight, improving mood, and increasing physical activity levels of adults with a body mass index of 25 to 40.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “Barnsley Council is dedicated to helping people stay healthy and happy. The Adult Weight Management Programme has been a successful part of this work, and we are committed to helping our residents live more active and healthier lifestyles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the individual benefits, the programme’s outcomes have broader advantages for the NHS, social care system and local communities.