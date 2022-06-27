Additional refuge for those fleeing domestic abuse in Barnsley agreed

The new facility will be created at a time when councillors are warning that referrals to domestic abuse services have been increasing, and that cases are also rising among male victims.

As part of Barnsley Council’s new domestic abuse strategy, which was approved by cabinet today (June 27) the new refuge will offer a day support venue for women.

Barnsley’s refuge is currently oversubscribed, and “does not afford any opportunities to comfortably house women with more than one child.”

“There is also a considerable demand for accommodation support. The number of referrals into the refuge has continued to increase every year since the start of the contract in 2017,” states a report to BMBC’s cabinet.

There is an absence of refuge spaces for the increasing number of men identified as experiencing abuse, and for women with older teenage sons, adds the report.

To address this, Barnsley Council is set to use a property which is “currently being used, elsewhere” to offer a day support venue for women.

The established refuge could then change its use, to offer a ‘concierge’ service so that “the more complex clients can access 24-hour support”, adds the report.

During today’s cabinet meeting, Coun Caroline Makinson, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities said: “There is an absence of refuge spaces for the increasing number of men identified as having experienced abuse, and for women with older teenage sons.

“Services are also seeing more cases of mutual partner conflict, older adult children abusing parents or grandparents, and people who do not want to leave the relationship.

“The needs assessment ultimately highlighted that Barnsley’s current safe accommodation delivery model is not suitable or sustainable for the increasingly diverse profile of domestic abuse victims in the borough, and that safe accommodation options for victims should be diversified to meet this need.”

Leader of the council, Sir Steve Houghton CBE added that austerity, poverty and covid had “added to the scale of the problem.”

He added: “You just can’t be vigilant enough in trying to help and support people who unfortunately find themselves in those situations.