Action taken over Sheffield car park labelled 'hiding place for thieves and drug takers and a dark corner for secret sex sessions’
Officials have taken action to deal with problems in a Sheffield car park labelled a hiding place for thieves and drug takers and a corner for secret sex sessions, after concerns were highlighted in the Star.
Last month, residents told The Star they were scared to use a car park next to Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen.
They had been using the car park for over two decades, since Sheffield Council built it so that residents did not have to park in the street.
But they had recently become scared to go to their vehicles because of crime and anti-social behaviour which they say has been going on behind overgrown bushes, and raised concerns over fly tipped rubbish that was accumulating there.
But today, resident Cristina Boylett, who lives close to the car park, said that since The Star had contacted the council, they had now cleared up the fly tipping.
And she said residents have also been told that hedges will be cut this month.
She said: “I can confirm, the fly tipping has been cleared. We are just waiting for the bushes to be cut down.”
She said residents had been told by environmental enforcement officers at the council that hedge cutting and the clearance of all waste from the car park is due this month.
Last month, residents had told how figures hid behind the bushes and had damaged residents’ cars. Cristina herself had seen letters scratched into her bonnet that she would have to pay over £100 to repair.
Neighbours have seen car windows smashed and people have reported having registration plates stolen from their cars while they were parked there.
There had also been incidents of fly tipping and reports that couples have been using the parking area to have sex in their cars.
Residents have also complained of drug taking there.
Some residents have installed CCTV at their homes, and pointed the cameras at the car park to try to keep it safe, but said the bushes were so high they now provide hiding spaces.
She said she and her neighbours had contacted the council to ask them to make the car park safer for them.