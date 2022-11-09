Caravans have appeared on the site of the former Midland Road bus depot site, in Rotherham, which has not been used for public transport for five years. First Bus moved out of the depot in 2017, which has since been used for police firearms training and Covid testing.

The South Yorkshire Metropolitan Combined Authority (SYMCA) is aware of their presence and planning action.

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “We're aware of an unauthorised encampment and are taking action to move the travellers on. Once sold, the land will be developed to support wider regeneration plans and employment opportunities in the area.”

Masborough in Rotherham

The site was transferred to SYMCA in 2016, and official documents have warned that they cannot let the site on open market at present for reasons including the poor state of the the infrastructure.

The site has suffered vandalism and theft, and is in a “seriously dilapidated state”, according to documents which are going before the authority.

The site costs £160,000 per year for security and business rates, which “continues to be a drain on the revenue budget”, and funding has been identified to demolish the building if it does not sell.