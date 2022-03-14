Documents from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) seek authority to begin the disposal process of the bus depot site at Midland Road, Rotherham.

First Bus moved out of the depot in 2017, which has since been used for police firearms training and Covid testing.

The MIdland Road Depot has recently been used as a Covid testing site

The site was transferred to the MCA in 2016, and documents state: “The inability to let the site on the open market reflects the scale and specialist nature of much of the design of the asset, but also the poor state of the infrastructure.”

The site has suffered vandalism and theft, and is in a “seriously dilapidated state”.

The site costs £160,000 per year for security and business rates, which “continues to be a drain on the revenue budget”.

The report adds that funding has been identified to demolish the building if it does not sell.

The document adds that valuations have been sought to help determine an “appropriate open-market price”.

“Rotherham MBC have been engaged in discussions on the future of the site throughout the year, particularly in relation to wider regeneration plans within the town and latterly around the potential uses of the power capacity on the site to support electric vehicle charging,” adds the report.

“Whilst MCA officers have determined that there is no strategic fit between the site and future policy objectives discussions with Rotherham MBC do remain ongoing.”