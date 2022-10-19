MPs have voted by 297 votes to 110 in support of an amendment to the Public Order Bill to introduce ‘buffer zones’ around abortion clinics nationwide.

The Hallamshire has been targeted by campaigners in recent weeks with protests by the campaign group 40 Days For Life Sheffield this this month taking place outside the hospital. Members of the organisation carried placards carrying slogans including: “Pray to end abortion.”

Pro-life protesters outside the Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield earlier this month. Law have been passed for a 'buffer zone' affected protests around hospitals

There were also counterprotests from right to choose campaigners.

Sheffield City Councillor Ben Miskell, who has called for Sheffield Council to introduce a Public Space Protection Order to create what he says will be a “buffer zone to protect women from intimidation”, said he welcomed the new laws, but said he still wanted to see the council take action as he expected it would take time for the new legislation to be in place.

He said: “It is clear from our experience in Sheffield, and elsewhere, that this is needed.”

He previously said: “The Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Jessops provides vital healthcare services for women from right across South Yorkshire. We know from similar protests around the country, that anti-abortion groups using these tactics seek to intimidate women from accessing abortion services. Women’s reproductive human rights need protecting and it is women themselves, not protestor, who should have the ultimate say on their own bodies.”

But pro-life campaigners say hundreds of women have been helped outside abortion clinics by volunteers who have provided them with practical support, which made it clear to them that they had another option other than going through with the abortion.