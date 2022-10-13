It follows protests by the campaign group 40 Days For Life Sheffield this week outside the hospital, which saw members of the organisation outside the hospital carrying placards carrying slogans inluding: “Pray to end abortion.”

Sheffeld public law and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, Yogi Amin, said he was representing someone affected by the current hospital protests, and claimed they breached his client’s rights under the Human Rights Act.

Anti-abortion protesters from the campaign group 40 Days For Life pictured outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Lawyers are warning they could be moved a mile away from the hospital. PIctures: Ben Miskell

He said: “Anyone is free to protest as long as that protest does not unlawfully interfere with other people’s rights. The nature of protest and distressing words and images used by these protestors outside a NHS hospital are causing alarm and distress to members of the public and I have put a strong request to the council and police to use their powers to move the protest at least a mile away from the health clinics and hospital.

“If they do not do this I will consider taking formal legal action in the courts on an urgent basis. I urge any witnesses who have any information or photograph or other evidence of any potential harm or distress caused by the abortion protesters to share this with me.”

Meanwhile. Sheffield City Councillor Ben Miskell, who has called for the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order to create what he says will be a “buffer zone to protect women from intimidation”, has criticised what he sees as inaction from the council, in the light of the protest.

He said: “Something as serious as this shouldn’t fall due to bureaucratic hurdles or an unwillingness to act. We need to see action from the council to support women, many of which are outraged at what is happening outside the hospital. The city council and South Yorkshire Police needs to take an active role in gathering evidence to make the case for a PSPO, not sit on their hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-abortion protesters from the campaign group 40 Days For Life pictured outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Lawyers are warning they could be moved a mile away from the hospital. PIctures: Ben Miskell

“The Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Jessops provides vital healthcare services for women from right across South Yorkshire. We know from similar protests around the country, that anti-abortion groups using these tactics seek to intimidate women from accessing abortion services.

“Women’s reproductive human rights need protecting and it is women themselves, not protestor, who should have the ultimate say on their own bodies.”

Sheffield City Council and 40 Days For Life Sheffield have been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad