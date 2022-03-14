List of projects as £12 million set aside for public transport, cycling and walking improvements in South Yorkshire

The Mayor’s inaugural ‘Sustainable Transport Fund’ will support investment in new cycle lanes, footpaths and transport infrastructure across the region, aiming to relieve congestion and improve air quality.

Bus users, cyclists and pedestrians would be set to benefit from the proposals, which include £2 million towards walking and cycling improvements in Barnsley town centre and a £2.8m investment in Doncaster’s Mexborough Interchange and linked development.

The scheme also includes £2m to improve Eastgate/Parkgate connectivity in Rotherham, and a £2.2 million accessibility scheme in Sheffield city centre and £2 million would also be spent region-wide on a Transport Futures Development Fund and £1 million on active travel crossings.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis has allocated £12 million for cycling, walking and public transport improvements

The fund comes following the investment secured from government which includes £166 million from the Transforming Cities Fund and £5.4 million from the Active Travel Fund.

The new Sustainable Transport grant, which would be split between the four South Yorkshire councils, will be formally agreed by local leaders at the Mayoral Combined Authority Board (SYMCA) meeting on Monday, March 21.

Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, said: “Transforming South Yorkshire’s transport network has been a top priority during my term as Mayor.

“We’ve already made significant progress in opening greener travel choices across the region, investing millions in cycle lanes, buses, footpaths, and transport facilities.

“The Sustainable Transport Fund is designed to build on this foundation, offering new opportunities for local communities to access convenient, affordable, and accessible connections to the places we live, work, learn, visit, and play.

“It’ll help us move towards the step-change needed to cut congestion, reduce inequality, improve air quality, and achieve the net-zero future for South Yorkshire we all want to see.”

Coun Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, said: “As our city grows and the climate emergency remains, we need to take action now to change how we travel. This is not just a challenge for future generations but for all of us today.