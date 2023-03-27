News you can trust since 1887
9 of Sheffield City Council's biggest controversies including Clean Air Zone and Container Park

Sheffield City Council has found itself in hot water with the people of the city on more than one occasion.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:15 BST

Recent memory appears to be filled with headlines regarding policies and plans enacted by Sheffield City Council that have proven unsuccessful or unpopular. From the recently removed Container Park on Fargate to the opinion-dividing Clean Air Zone, it would appear controversy is never far away in local politics, especially considering both of those examples have occured since the start of this year.

Here are nine of Sheffield City Council’s most controversial moves ever.

Below you will find nine of Sheffield City Council's most controversial or unpopular moves

The Fargate Container Park graced the city centre for around three months and cost Sheffield City Council close to £576,000, which dwarfed the original £300,000 estimate. The attraction certainly divided opinion while it was in place and the saga came with a litany of issues.

Sticking with Sheffield City Centre, the council opted the keep permanently closed Pinstone Street following the Covid-19 pandemic in a decision that led to protests from bus passengers. More than 30 bus services in Sheffield used to pass through Pinstone Street, which also led to objections from local businesses as they said customers were struggling to reach them.

Don Valley Stadium was sacrificed in 2013 as part of attempts made by Sheffield City Council to save money. It was reported at the time the council aimed to save £50million and the stadium was costing £700,000 per year to run and needed major refurbishment. The move proved unpopular with Sheffielders who wanted to keep the stadium.

