Plans revealed to build new Lidl in South Yorkshire

The 1,900sqm Lidl would be built on Sheffield Road, off the Birdwell Roundabout, if plans are approved, and a new access will be created off Cross Keys Lane.

A public consultation has opened to gather residents’ views ahead of the application being submitted.

Developer DPP planning says that the site will “provide a multi-million-pound investment into the area, and will provide a range of great value products that are high quality at a low price, helping to diversify and increase shopping choice within the area”.

The new store would create 40 full time equivalent jobs once opened, with “hourly pay above the National Living Wage”.

If approved, the plans will include 114 car parking spaces, five disabled spaces, nine parent and child spaces, and two electric vehicle charging points;

The public consultation ends on December 8, and residents can send their views to: [email protected], or write to DPP Planning, One Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5HN.