Police warning after stranger attempts to lure Sheffield schoolgirl into car

A police warning has been issued after a stranger attempted to lure a Sheffield schoolgirl into his van.

The man pulled alongside a 13-year-old girl as she was walking along Owlthorpe Greenway, Sothall, at around 8pm on Monday, September 10.

Owlthorpe Greenway

South Yorkshire Police said the man initially asked the girl if she was okay but then started to follow her as the teenager walked on.

He then reportedly asked the girl to get into his van.

When she refused to get in he drove off towards Rother Valley Country Park.

The man was in a small, small car-derived van.

He was black, in his 50s and had a long, curly, greying beard.

He was also wearing a blue headscarf.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle along that road or in Sothall area that night should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 901 of September 10.