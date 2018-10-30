Police vow to prosecute those shielding ‘on the run’ Sheffield brothers

Detectives in Sheffield hunting a pair of brothers over a string of serious offences have threatened to prosecute anyone found shielding the men.

South Yorkshire Police released photographs of Declan and Elliott Bower last week and details of a list of offences they are wanted over.

Elliott and Declan Bower are on the run

CRIME: Killer of Sheffield man stabbed 10 weeks ago today still on the run

Declan, aged 23, is wanted for attempted murder, a serious assault and driving whilst disqualified. He has also been recalled to prison.

READ MORE: Postcode gang murder in Sheffield remains unsolved 11 years on

His younger brother, Elliott, 18, is wanted for serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to attend a drug assessment.

The brothers taunted the police on a Facebook post last weekend.

APPEAL: Concern for missing Sheffield boy, 17

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong, leading the search for the brothers, said, “My concerns have been raised in recent days due to the lack of contact and calls from members of the public reporting the whereabouts of Declan and Elliott. For this reason I have taken some reassurance from their social media post that has been featured in the press.”

He added: “Since the recent death of their aunty, the brothers have been displaying a far more reckless side to their personalities. They are both understandably affected by her untimely death and they require support, which my team and South Yorkshire Police’s partner agencies can offer.”

DS Armstrong said: “I would like to remind Declan and Elliott that these offences are allegations and we have an obligation to obtain your account and version of events in relation to the incidents. That said, the allegations are very serious and my team will continue to pursue these individuals in order to conclude the enquiries into the offences they are wanted for.

“I would like to remind any member of the public who feels it necessary or their duty to protect these males, that you too could be committing an offence and my team will seek to prosecute any individual that is assisting the Bower brothers to evade the police in any way. This is regardless of whether or not they are prosecuted for any offences.”

The Bower brothers are said to be well known in the Manor, Woodthorpe, Wybourn, Stradbroke and Woodhouse areas of Sheffield.

Anyone who spots the men are advised not to approach them but to call 999 instead.

Anyone with information on where they may be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quotw incident number 488 of October 18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.