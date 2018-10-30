Killer of Sheffield man stabbed 10 weeks ago today still on the run

Have your say

The killer of a Sheffield man fatally stabbed 10 weeks ago today is still on the run

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 21.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

CRIME: Postcode gang murder in Sheffield remains unsolved 11 years on

He was given emergency first aid at the scene by members of the public and paramedics before being rushed to hospital for surgery.

APPEAL: Concern for missing Sheffield boy, 17

Kavan spent four days in intensive care but could not be saved and his life support machine was switched off on Saturday, August 25.

Ahmed Farrah is on the run

Four arrests have been made so far over his death but nobody has yet been charged.

COURT: The 13 men convicted so far in £90m probe into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives want to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the killing and a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.

It is believed he could hold vital information about the knife attack but is said to be actively evading arrest.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, has been described as ‘key’ to police enquiries.

Detectives have warned that anyone found shielding him faces prosecution.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



