Police to issue new E-fit of Barnsley robber after original is mocked online

Have your say

A new E-fit of a Barnsley robber is to be released by South Yorkshire Police after the force’s original version was mocked online.

The original E-fit features a man with dark hair and a ginger beard, which social media users mocked online for appearing unrealistic.

A new police E-fit is to be created after this one was mocked online

APPEAL: Police appeal for information on pop-up brothels in Sheffield

Now the force has admitted that the E-fit could be improved and work is underway to create a new version.

SHEFFIELD DERBY: ‘There is no place to hide,’ warn police

Officers want to trace a man who used a knife to threaten a shopkeeper during an attempted robbery in Royston.

POLICE: Detectives rule out links between Sheffield sex attacks

He struck at an off licence on Station Road at 8.40pm on Friday, September 21 but left empty-handed.

The crook spoke with a local accent and was around 5ft 4ins tall.

South Yorkshire Police said that although the force can ‘see the humour’ in the original E-fit, it was issued in relation to a serious incident and a new one will be created.

The force said it can ‘come up with a better interpretation of the offender’s description’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.