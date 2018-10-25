Detectives rule out links between Sheffield sex attacks

Have your say

Detectives investigating a sex attack in a Sheffield suburb have ruled out links with any previous assaults.

An E-fit was recently produced of a man wanted over a sex attack on a woman in her 20s in Mosborough in the early hours of Tuesday, October 2.

An E-fit of a man produced after a sex attack in Mosborough earlier this month

She was assaulted on land just off Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, and her attacker is still at large.

Security guard slashed during attack at Doncaster shopping centre

Local residents in the community felt the E-fit bore a resemblance to a man wanted over a sex attack in the same suburb two years ago.

An E-fit of a man produced after a woman, 63, was sexually assaulted in Mosborough in 2016

On that occasion a 63-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while she was walking along a path near allotments, off Moss Way, Mosborough, at Tuesday, June 14, 2016.

Detectives released an E-fit of the suspect.

But today, South Yorkshire Police said ‘there are no links to other incidents at the moment’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.





