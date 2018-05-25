Police tent erected at Sheffield murder scene after death of boy, 15

A police tent has been erected at the spot where a boy, aged 15, was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

The tent is within a huge cordon in place on the Lowedges estate, which forensic experts are expected to examine this morning to help detectives piece together exactly what happened.

CRIME: Man due in court accused of killing Sheffield baby

Emergency services were alerted to the stabbing on Lowedges Road at 7.50pm yesterday and an injured boy was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead an hour later.

LOWEDGES MURDER: Everything we know so far

The murder victim has not yet been identified.

READ MORE: Dad and grandmother pay tribute to murdered Sheffield baby



Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said last night: "I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

"I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible.

"My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area throughout the night and over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any worries to please make contact with us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.